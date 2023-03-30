Teacher charged with assaulting students at Chesterfield school

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story from reporter Elizabeth Holmes.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy has been arrested for allegedly assaulting several students at the school last year.

Chesterfield Police said the parents of a female student reached out to police on Sunday, March 5 to report that their child had been assaulted by her teacher, 57-year-old Lisa M. Harbilas, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

"Through their investigation into the reported assault, Chesterfield County Police Special Victims detectives learned of three additional students who were assaulted by Harbilas in November 2022 and one student who was assaulted by Harbilas in August 2022," Capt. Michael Breeden, the department's Criminal Investigations Commander, wrote.

The victims were ages 5 and under, according to police.

Detectives obtained 12 warrants for misdemeanor assault for Harbilas on Tuesday in relation to the August and November 2022 assaults after consulting with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Breeden said.

“The employee will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges,” Chesterfield Schools Spokesman Shawn Smith said.

The mission of Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy "is to provide early childhood education services to Chesterfield County’s 4-year-old children who are most in need, as determined by the family’s economic needs and environmental risk factors that may impact the child’s kindergarten readiness," according to the school system's website.

Police said their investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.