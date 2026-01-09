GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Two houses doors away from each other near the Benedictine-Saint Gertrude campus in Goochland were among the region’s priciest residential real estate sales in December, one of them coming in as the fourth-highest sale of 2025 just before the year came to a close. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Baseball star Justin Verlander's Goochland home sold to mystery buyer
Posted
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.