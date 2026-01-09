Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baseball star Justin Verlander's Goochland home sold to mystery buyer

Scott THUMB Verlander home 2 .png
Richmond BizSense and Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
The house at 297 Pembroke Lane had been owned by pro baseballer Justin Verlander. (left); Verlander and Kate Upton arrive at the 2018 Maxim Hot 100 Experience at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Posted

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Two houses doors away from each other near the Benedictine-Saint Gertrude campus in Goochland were among the region’s priciest residential real estate sales in December, one of them coming in as the fourth-highest sale of 2025 just before the year came to a close. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

