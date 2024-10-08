She just moved to Florida. Now she's facing another major hurricane: 'It's just very difficult'

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Pictures of the destruction from Hurricane Helene pull on Juli Ranchaert's heartstrings as she gets used to her new home in Clearwater, Florida.

She and her husband moved to Florida's Gulf Coast this summer, after spending years in New Kent, Virginia.

For the second time in just a few weeks, her home of just a few months will be once again in the path of a hurricane.

"It was devastating," Ranschaert said. "I go to the beach quite a bit. I go to St. Pete Beach, and every structure, pretty much was damaged and now we have to go through Milton. And I'm emotional because my heart is there. So it's just very difficult to see the destruction and people have not recovered from Helene, so that's hard."

Ranschaert said she's witnessed the stark difference between hurricane season in Central Virginia and Florida, sharing pictures with CBS 6 of National Guard postings, boarded-up businesses, and long gas station lines as neighbors start to leave.

"This storm is different than any storm they've ever had here," Ranschaert said. "To see the residents kind of panic, that doesn't help a new resident."

Tuesday morning, the Virginia Helicopter Aquatic Rescue team sent a helicopter and crew to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton, made up of Chesterfield firefighters and members of the Virginia National Guard. Governor Youngkin addressed reporters later in the morning, saying that the state has received several requests for additional services.

"We are also taking into account the fact that it could turn," Youngkin said about Hurricane Milton's potential pathway. "Now, it's not projected to do that, and that's why I feel comfortable sending our capabilities there."

Youngkin also shared an update on the current status of recovery efforts in Southwest Virginia.

At one point, more than 300,000 customers were without electricity. As of Tuesday morning, Youngkin said less than 200 customers were still without power.

All cellphone towers that were damaged during the storm are back online.

Kits used to test well water are being distributed through various disaster recovery centers around the region.

As of right now, Youngkin said only two primary roads and 16 secondary roads are blocked or damaged as of Tuesday morning.

"Virginia has responded incredibly well. Our preparations in advance of Hurricane Helene, I think, were critical in saving lives and enabling our response to the devastation after Hurricane Helene," Youngkin said.

Youngkin mentioned an IV facility in North Carolina was damaged during Hurricane Helene and though area hospital systems in Virginia are not currently facing a shortage, some health systems are considering delaying certain procedures.

He also encouraged those impacted by Hurricane Helene to apply for federal assistance through FEMA and state agencies like the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Services.

As Milton approaches, Ranschaert said she and her husband will ride out the storm in Florida and are ready to help neighbors who may be in need.

“This is going to sound crazy, we bought some extra food, bought a large pork butt to smoke, and we’re going to kind of open it up to people that are in our building to say, 'Hey, you’re not alone, we’re here to help you and I’m going to take this big lemon of a storm and turn it into lemonade," Ranschaert said.



