How to apply for financial assistance if your property was damaged by Hurricane Helene

RICHMOND, Va. — You can apply for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) if your property was damaged in Hurricane Helene.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave remarks and updates on Hurricane Helene response efforts Tuesday.

The briefing included progress in restoring electricity and cell phone service, ongoing boil water advisories, and affected roads nearly being back to normal.

The governor also addressed online misinformation about recovery efforts and aid.

"There are moments where there might be a miscommunication on the ground, and we immediately swoop in and clarify and get the help that they need," Youngkin said. "I firmly believe, just like in any circumstance where there is fear and there's peril and there's concern, the number on thing we need to do is be present and have good answers and then help people on a pathway to recovery."

FEMA addresses multiple false rumors about its aid on its website, including the rumor that FEMA only provides loans to disaster survivors.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance in Virginia

Residents or Property Owners

Individual Assistance is a type of disaster assistance that provides direct financial assistance to uninsured or underinsured residents or property owners whose primary residences are damaged or destroyed, according to VDEM.

This kind of disaster assistance can be used for housing costs, repairs to your home, or other needs.

You can apply for Individual Assistance through FEMA here.

After you apply, you will receive notification letters from FEMA by mail or electronic correspondence. FEMA may contact you about verifying information or completing a home inspection.

Local Governments, Non-Profits and Other Public Entities

President Biden's declaration of a Major Disaster in Virginia made some areas in the Commonwealth eligible for Public Assistance through FEMA.

Public Assistance is a type of disaster assistance only for local, state, tribal governments, and certain private non-profits, according to VDEM.

Local governments, special government districts, state agencies, non-profit organizations and other public entities that experienced damages or expenditure after Helene can submit a Request for Public Assistance in the FEMA Grants Portal.

VDEM provides step-by-step instructions for submitting a Request for Public Assistance.

Additional cities and counties are anticipated to be included in this disaster.

Public Assistance is approved for the following areas:

Counties



Bedford

Bland

Buchanan

Carroll

Craig

Dickenson

Giles

Grayson

Montgomery

Pittsylvania

Pulaski

Russell

Scott

Smyth

Tazewell

Washington

Wise

Wythe

Cities



Bristol

Covington

Danville

Galax

Norton

Radford

You can subscribe to updates on Helene recovery programs from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management here.

