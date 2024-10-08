Governor Youngkin updates Virginia's Hurricane Helene recovery and response

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) gave remarks and updates on Hurricane Helene response efforts on Tuesday. Click the video box above for the full update.

The briefing included progress in restoring electricity and cell phone service, ongoing boil water advisories, and affected roads nearly being back to normal.

The governor also addressed online misinformation about recovery efforts and aid.

"There are moments where there might be a miscommunication on the ground, and we immediately swoop in and clarify and get the help that they need," Youngkin said. "I firmly believe, just like in any circumstance where there is fear and there's peril and there's concern, the number one thing we need to do is be present and have good answers and then help people on a pathway to recovery."

FEMA addresses multiple false rumors about its aid on its website, including the rumor that FEMA only provides loans to disaster survivors.

Other updates include:

Significant progress in restoring electricity, with peak outages of 310,000 reduced to less than 200 customers in southwest Virginia.

All cell phone towers are now functional, having been down to 287 at the peak.

Water systems have improved, with the number of boil water advisories reduced from 35 to 19.

Wells across southwest Virginia are a significant issue, with well test kits available at disaster recovery centers.

FEMA is establishing disaster recovery centers, with the first one placed outside Damascus in Washington County.

Current road conditions include two primary roads and 16 secondary roads being impassable (484 roads were impassable at the height of the hurricane)

The Emergency Medical Corps, consisting of volunteer healthcare professionals, is providing emergency medical care in the affected areas.

The Virginia Employment Commission is assisting those affected by job loss, with people encouraged to start with the VEC for unemployment assistance.

The Governor encouraged Virginians to support organizations like United Way Southwest and God's Pit Crew.

"But on top of that, the local churches are seeking church partners, and it's not just churches, it's synagogues and mosques and anybody else who will partner with them. And so we're working an effort in our office to match so that families that have been completely displaced can get help through their local churches," Youngkin said. "That is a tremendous way to help, because we've got people who are going to be going to be without a home for a long time, and while we get their homes rebuilt, we got to have a place for them to stay."

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance in Virginia

Residents or Property Owners

Individual Assistance is a type of disaster assistance that provides direct financial assistance to uninsured or underinsured residents or property owners whose primary residences are damaged or destroyed, according to VDEM.

This kind of disaster assistance can be used for housing costs, repairs to your home, or other needs.

You can apply for Individual Assistance through FEMA here.

After you apply, you will receive notification letters from FEMA by mail or electronic correspondence. FEMA may contact you about verifying information or completing a home inspection.

Local Governments, Non-Profits and Other Public Entities

President Biden's declaration of a Major Disaster in Virginia made some areas in the Commonwealth eligible for Public Assistance through FEMA.

Public Assistance is a type of disaster assistance only for local, state, tribal governments, and certain private non-profits, according to VDEM.

Local governments, special government districts, state agencies, non-profit organizations and other public entities that experienced damages or expenditure after Helene can submit a Request for Public Assistance in the FEMA Grants Portal.

VDEM provides step-by-step instructions for submitting a Request for Public Assistance.

Additional cities and counties are anticipated to be included in this disaster.

Public Assistance is approved for the following areas:

Counties



Bedford

Bland

Buchanan

Carroll

Craig

Dickenson

Giles

Grayson

Montgomery

Pittsylvania

Pulaski

Russell

Scott

Smyth

Tazewell

Washington

Wise

Wythe

Cities



Bristol

Covington

Danville

Galax

Norton

Radford

You can subscribe to updates on Helene recovery programs from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management here.

