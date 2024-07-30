Grandmother says teenager killed in Richmond car crash 'touched a lot of lives'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Debra Heyward says the grief of losing her teenage grandson is hard to hide as she tries to stay strong for her family.

15-year-old Juh-ki Fulton died early Saturday morning after a car collision in Richmond that critically injured three others, including a pedestrian.

Fulton had recently graduated from River City Middle School and was soon about to enter the 9th grade.

Family of Juh-ki Fulton Juh-ki Fulton

“I miss my grandson so much,” Heyward said. “I never expected to walk into MCV for a doctor to literally tell me that there was nothing they could do. That my grandson was gone. It felt like my whole soul had been ripped out of my body. My whole soul.”

Richmond Police investigators say the crash occurred on Harwood Street, just before midnight Friday night. Investigators say the driver of an SUV lost control and hit a utility pole before striking a pedestrian near the intersection of Richmond Highway.

Police say the adult male pedestrian and three adults in the SUV, along with Fulton, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Heyward says her grandson, who loved sports, his Nana’s cooking, and friends and family, was the only juvenile passenger and was thrown from the vehicle.

Police believe speed played a role in the crash.

WTVR

“I’m not angry, I’m sad,” Heyward says. “I’m very sad. I’m hurt. I’m crushed, but I’m not angry. I don’t have hatred in my heart and I’m not holding a grudge. I’ve got to forgive in order to move on in life.”

Heyward says she’s praying for the recovery of those who were injured while she plans a prayer vigil and a memorial service for her grandson. She says Fulton’s parents, along with his sisters, cousins, grandparents, and godmother, are struggling.

Family of Juh-ki Fulton

“I appreciate everybody, all the support. He touched a whole lot of lives, a whole lot of lives he touched,” Heyward said. “It’s just sad, 15 years old and he’s gone too soon. He is gone too soon.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator T. Harrell at (804) 646-5292 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.