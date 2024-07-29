16-year-old dead, four injured following car crash in Richmond

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was involved in a car crash on Harwood Street in Richmond, police say.

The crash happened just before midnight Friday evening. Police were called to the 2500 block of Harwood Street after an SUV lost control and hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Harwood.

The pedestrian, four people in the car, three adults and one teenager, were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The teenager later died from his injuries at the hospital the next morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and believe speed played a factor in the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, you can call RPD Crash Team Investigator T. Harrell at (804) 646-5292 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

