Why one Richmond house flipper is going to spend the next decade in prison

RICHMOND, Va. -- Josh Romano, the one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper who was tried and convicted last year for embezzling more than $1 million from a lender, has been sentenced for those crimes to a term of nine years in federal prison. The punishment was handed down Thursday morning by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in front of a gallery of Romano’s supporters on one side of the courtroom and federal investigators and one of Romano’s victims on the other. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.