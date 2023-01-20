Watch Now
Why one Richmond house flipper is going to spend the next decade in prison

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 06:54:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Josh Romano, the one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper who was tried and convicted last year for embezzling more than $1 million from a lender, has been sentenced for those crimes to a term of nine years in federal prison. The punishment was handed down Thursday morning by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne in front of a gallery of Romano’s supporters on one side of the courtroom and federal investigators and one of Romano’s victims on the other. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

