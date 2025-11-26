Maryland man charged in fatal I-95 crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after a fatal car crash on I-95 in Caroline County last month.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 8:30 p.m. near the 110-mile marker. According to Virginia State Police, 38-year-old Joseph C. Yost, III was driving at a high rate of speed in the center lane when his vehicle struck a Camaro. The impact disabled the Camaro and its lights, forcing it into the right lane. The Camaro was then struck by a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Camaro, 21-year-old Zane P. Jackson of Montpelier, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Two teenage passengers were also seriously hurt.

Yost was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Neither Yost nor the tractor trailer driver were injured in the crash.

All drivers had valid licenses and are legal citizens, VSP added.

