Virginia State Police identify 21-year-old driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The driver killed Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Caroline County has been identified by Virginia State Police as Zane P. Jackson.

Jackson, 21, was killed when a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the back of his Chevrolet sedan following an initial collision between Jackson's car and another vehicle, police said.

Two teenage passengers in Jackson's car suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Share your memories of Zane Jackson with CBS 6.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.