Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police identify 21-year-old driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 9, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 9, 2025
Posted

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The driver killed Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Caroline County has been identified by Virginia State Police as Zane P. Jackson.

Jackson, 21, was killed when a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the back of his Chevrolet sedan following an initial collision between Jackson's car and another vehicle, police said.

Two teenage passengers in Jackson's car suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday and remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Share your memories of Zane Jackson with CBS 6.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone