Police identify man whose body was recovered from Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police have identified a man whose body was recovered in the Appomattox River on Wednesday, July 9, as Jose Ulloa, 34, of McKenzie Street in Petersburg.

At approximately 11:44 a.m. on July 9, police were called to the 21000 block of Chesterfield Avenue after members of the Chesterfield Fire Department located a body in the river.

Officers had responded to the same area the previous evening following a report of a man who had fallen into the water and could not be located.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Another man's body was pulled from the river on July 21. That person has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.