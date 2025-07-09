First responders searching for man who fell into Appomattox River while fishing with friends in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — First responders are searching for a man who fell into the Appomattox River while fishing with his friends in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, an active search is happening along West Street near the river.

A search boat is in the water and additional crews have been called for help.

"A request was also made to halt train traffic through the area to ensure scene safety," the Facebook post reads.

This is a developing story.

