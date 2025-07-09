Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

First responders searching for man who fell into Appomattox River while fishing with friends in Petersburg

Petersburg water rescue
WTVR courtesy of Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services
Petersburg water rescue
Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — First responders are searching for a man who fell into the Appomattox River while fishing with his friends in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from Petersburg Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, an active search is happening along West Street near the river.

A search boat is in the water and additional crews have been called for help.

"A request was also made to halt train traffic through the area to ensure scene safety," the Facebook post reads.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone