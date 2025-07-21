Body recovered from Appomattox River; police investigating what happened

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man's body was recovered from the Appomattox River between Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

The Chesterfield County Fire Department's dive team navigated the river to recover the body Monday afternoon. Now police are working to figure out information about the deceased.

The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday when a fisherman told dispatchers he saw a man's body floating down the Appomattox River near Patton Park in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police, Fire and Southside Virginia Emergency Crew responded to an area downriver from Patton Park and behind the Carriage House Apartments.

The Appomattox River was running several feet higher than normal due to recent heavy rains.

It was there firefighters and police spotted the body tangled in some debris in the river.

The Chesterfield County's Fire Department dive team responded with two boats and made their way downstream.

Divers were able to pull in the victim and then make their way to the shoreline at Colonial Heights Appomattox Park where Chesterfield County's Police Department's forensics team was waiting.

With the body recovered, Chesterfield County Police are now handling the investigation.

"Our investigative department will respond and assist us in investigating the circumstances that led this person to be found in the water," Chesterfield Police Lt. Jason Stocks said.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond for identification and to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.