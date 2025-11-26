Richmond mom speaks out after shooting left son paralyzed, blind: 'I just want closure'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother will spend her second consecutive Thanksgiving caring for her 17-year-old son, who is now paralyzed and blind after being shot in Shockoe Bottom in October 2024.

Jordan Armstead remains hospitalized more than a year after being shot in the back during the early morning hours on Dock Street. Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

"We had a Thanksgiving Fest at the hospital where we were able to go and spend time with our loved ones that are severely injured," said Rachel Armstead, Jordan's mother.

The ongoing medical care has taken a toll on the family. Rachel Armstead must balance her son's round-the-clock hospital care with caring for his siblings at home.

"It's very tough for me because I have to spend time in the hospital on holidays. It's just very rough," she said.

Last week brought both hope and disappointment for the family. A two-day trial was scheduled for a young man charged with shooting Jordan, but the proceedings were postponed. Instead, authorities announced additional charges in the case.

Quanisha Barnes was charged with a direct indictment for conspiring to commit aggravated malicious wounding in connection with Jordan's shooting.

"All of them are monsters," Rachel Armstead said of those involved in her son's shooting.

The family continues to seek justice as they navigate the challenges of Jordan's extensive care needs.

"I just want closure, justice for my son. When we move him he has to be lifted, he has to be moved with a lift. He requires round-the-clock care," Rachel Armstead said.

Barnes faced a bond hearing Wednesday morning in Richmond court.

