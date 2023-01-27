Authorities looking for 2 inmates who escaped Southwest Virginia jail

ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped jail in southwestern Virginia.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office said Brown is a federal inmate and Ricketson is convicted of a double homicide.

Brown is a white man, weighing 182 pounds and is 5-foot-11 with gray hair, the sheriff's office said. Ricketson is a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown hair.

The sheriff's office said the two were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts.

The duo may be traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates, UDZ-6049. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

A $5,000 reward for each ($10,000 combined) is being offered for information leading to their capture.