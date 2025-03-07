Man who murdered stranger at City Hall bus stop sentenced to prison

RICHMOND, Va. — Johnathan Jackson, of Richmond, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 20 suspended, for killing a man at a bus stop outside Richmond City Hall last March.

The victim, 33-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr., was the father of a now 11-year-old son.

At the time of his murder, Robinson did not have a permanent address.

“He doesn’t bother anybody," Robinson’s mother told Crime Insider Jon Burkett. “He does a lot of walking. He was most likely going to the library because he’s always on the computers. I don’t see any reason to why he shot him.”

Prosecutors said Jackson was upset over a situation at work and went to the bus stop to confront a coworker he planned to kill.

That coworker never arrived, so Jackson killed Robinson, a stranger to him, who was in the area.

In court Jackson denied going to the bus stop to kill his coworker. He said he shot Robinson in self defense, a claim video evidence from the bus stop seemed to refute.



