Man charged with killing Richmond father outside City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a man accused of murdering Vincent Robinson, Jr. in front of Richmond City Hall in broad daylight.

Johnathan Jackson, 29, of Richmond, was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Richmond Police.

Jackson, police said, shot and killed Robinson, 33, at a bus stop outside City Hall at about 7:46 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

WTVR

Richmond Police said they believed Robinson and Jackson had gotten into an argument before the shooting.

“He doesn’t bother anybody,” Robinson’s mother told Crime Insider Jon Burkett. “He does a lot of walking. He was most likely going to the library because he’s always on the computers. I don’t see any reason to why he shot him.”

Robinson was the father of a 10-year-old son and without a permanent address.

Family of Vincent Robinson, Jr.

And although he was on his own, his family says he knew they still supported him with love.

“He had gotten his medicine regulated and he was getting back on track and his thinking was clearer on what he needed to do and he started doing it,” Robinson's mother said.

Crime Insider sources said that the gunman shot Robinson in the chest and walked away.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.