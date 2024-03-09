Richmond mother has a message for the gunman who killed her son: 'Just turn yourself in'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The mother of 33-year-old Vincent Robinson, Jr. tells CBS 6 that her son’s death should open the eyes of high-ranking city officials and inspire them to take action.

The crime took place on the doorstep of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office - yet the suspect was able to casually walk away.

“I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” Robinson’s mother said.

On Friday morning, just before 8:00, Robinson got off the bus at Broad Street in front of City Hall.

Minutes later, his mother received a phone call that she needed to rush to the VCU Medical Center emergency room.

“ I could see the tape from the hospital,” she said. “Me and my co-worker were wondering what happened there and then I went inside to find out my son had been shot and it was on 9th and Broad - just two blocks from the hospital."

Family of Vincent Robinson, Jr.

Richmond police believe Robinson and another man, the shooter, had gotten into an argument.

“He doesn’t bother anybody,” Robinson’s mother said. “He does a lot of walking. He was most likely going to the library because he’s always on the computers. I don’t see any reason to why he shot him.”

Robinson, who was homeless and the father of a 10-year-old boy, didn’t let his socioeconomic status bother him, his family said.

Family of Vincent Robinson, Jr.

And although he was on his own, his family says he knew they still supported him with love.

“He had gotten his medicine regulated and he was getting back on track and his thinking was clearer on what he needed to do and he started doing it,” Robinson's mother said.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the gunman shot Robinson in the chest and walked away.

This is what angers his mother the most, and she has this message for her son’s killer:

“Obviously, you have issues of your own and need help yourself. Or maybe you’re just a punk and don’t know what to do with yourself. Just turn yourself in.”

Detectives are continuing to go through surveillance video from the area of the shooting on Broad Street.

If you have information that can help police catch the suspect, please call 804-780-1000.

