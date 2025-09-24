Renowned chef uses grandmother's gyoza recipe to teach students about Japanese culture

PETERSBURG, Va. — From some of the toughest televised chef competitions in the world to Petersburg elementary schools, Chef John Sugimura says it's all about teaching.

Petersburg Public Schools invited the renowned chef to teach special education students about Japanese food and culture.

Sugimura brought his expertise as a professionally trained sushi chef to share the art of making gyoza, Japan's most iconic street food.

"What I believe is food can connect us all at all levels, all classes and everything," Sugimura said.

The chef, who is also a lifelong disability advocate and autism specialist, used his grandmother's 100-year-old dumpling recipe as a vehicle for teaching about food, culture and health.

"I'm just trying to do as much as I can, reach as many people as I can," he said.

For Sugimura, the goal extends beyond cooking techniques. He hopes to broaden students' perspectives about the world around them.

"Just expand their world, go beyond the end of their driveway or something, and talk about Japan is all I'm looking for," he said.

While not every child will leave wanting to become a chef, the hope is that this culinary culture experience will expand their minds and their menus, building a love of different foods and better minds.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.