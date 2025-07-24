Police ID man whose body was found in Appomattox River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Appomattox River earlier this week.

Chesterfield County Police said the deceased is John K. Morgan, 46, who had no permanent address.

Police responded to the 21500 block of Chesterfield Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man floating in the river.

When officers arrived, they found Morgan deceased in the water.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS personnel recovered his body from the river.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Morgan's death or how long he may have been in the water.

Police said it did not appear there was any signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

