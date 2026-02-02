Gov. Spanberger appoints John Maxwell as new Department of Veterans Services commissioner

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed U.S. Navy veteran John Maxwell as commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS).

According to a DVS news release, Maxwell is a 28-year Navy veteran and has experience in private industry, state government and the non-profit sector. He retired from active duty with the rank of captain and also served as a carrier strike group chief of staff.

Maxwell previously served as DVS commissioner from February 2020 through January 2022. After, DVS says he founded and led the Veteran Community Network of Central Virginia, an organization that connects veterans and their families with resources and also served as chief operating officer for the Chimney Trail Foundation, another veteran-focused non-profit.

“I look forward to continued service to veterans and their families and connecting them with the benefits and recognition they earned is priority one. In collaboration with our communities, we can guide them towards purposeful civilian employment, healthcare resources, housing, education, long-term care, and obtaining dignified final resting places in our veterans cemeteries, ultimately achieving the best quality of life in the Commonwealth.” Commissioner Maxwell said.

Maxwell graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a bachelor of science in economics. He holds a master of business administration degree from Auburn University.

