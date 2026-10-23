Defense raises competency concerns in case of slain Virginia corrections officer

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — Defense attorneys for the inmate charged with killing a Virginia corrections officer and injuring two others last year are seeking a competency evaluation, according to the Commonwealth.

Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall was overseeing “pill call,” the distribution of medications to inmates, at River North Correctional Center on Nov. 17, 2025, when investigators say he was attacked. Hall died from multiple stab wounds.

John Holoman Russell faces a murder charge in connection with Hall’s death. He also faces attempted murder and wounding charges for allegedly injuring two other corrections officers.

At a hearing Friday in Grayson County, Russell was scheduled to return to court on November 6. Prosecutors say Russell’s attorneys will ask the court to enter an order for an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

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According to the Commonwealth, the defense filed the motion after alleging Russell had exhibited certain behaviors that raised concerns about his competency.

The request is the latest development in a case that has been pending for nearly a year. Russell backed out of an expected guilty plea in Grayson County in June.

Hall’s death has also prompted broader questions about safety at River North Correctional Center. An April 2026 Virginia Department of Labor and Industry report resulted in two serious citations against the Virginia Department of Corrections totaling more than $32,000. The report found the prison failed to provide protective equipment, did not enforce the use of stab-resistant vests and failed to provide employees with a workplace free from recognized hazards. The Department of Labor and Industry told CBS 6 the case is contested.

Following Hall’s death, VADOC issued guidance requiring correctional security staff at Level 4, 5 and S facilities to wear stab-resistant vests when interacting with inmates. The agency also purchased additional vests and said it has taken other steps to improve security. VADOC previously told CBS 6 that not all of those changes were made specifically in response to Hall’s death.

Hall’s widow, Dawn Hall, spoke with CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Laura French earlier this month about her husband’s death, her push for prison reform and the ongoing criminal case.