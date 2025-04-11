Bond denied for Virginia youth sports academy owner accused of child sex crimes

POWHATAN, Va. — Joe Parker, the owner of the Fast Feet Sports Academy in Powhatan, was denied bond for the charges he's facing related to sex crimes against children.

The alleged conduct occurred over six months between September 2024 and March of this year, according to court documents.

According to those documents, the Powhatan Sheriff's Office received a call from the manager at the academy saying she was told by two 10-year-old girls on February 28 that Parker repeatedly touched them inappropriately and that those touches made them feel uncomfortable, motioning to their chest, private, and buttocks areas.

The two girls also mentioned the names of three to four other girls, ages nine to 12, who felt similarly.

Court documents say Parker would not agree to the conditions and safety plan presented by the sheriff's office and the manager at the sport academy, which would limit his physical contact to fist pumps and high-fives.

After forensic interviews with a child advocacy center in Chesterfield with each of the victims, Parker was arrested and jailed without bond after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated sexual battery with a child under the age of 13.

Parker on Friday was ushered into a courtroom filled with friends and family, including his wife and daughter.

The parents of the alleged victims were also present.

The defense argued that Parker should be granted bond in part because he has no former charges, no history of drug use or mental health, and all weapons from his home have been removed.

They also noted that his invalid passport and community and business ties prevent him from being a flight risk, arguing that house arrest with a GPS monitor would be sufficient.

The Commonwealth opposed, arguing that Parker posed an unreasonable danger to the community and that he might also be in danger from the community himself. The Commonwealth also argued that any unwanted touching should be considered an act of violence and that Parker abused his position to have unfettered access to the alleged victims.

Parker would face over 100 years if convicted on all 18 charges.

While the judge did not believe that Parker is a flight risk, Parker's motion for bond was denied due to the seriousness of the allegations and argument from the Commonwealth that he still prevented danger to himself or the community.

A status hearing has been set for June 10.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

