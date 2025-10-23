Community visitation Thursday honors longtime Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A community visitation will be held Thursday to honor longtime Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland, who dedicated nearly two decades to public service.

Holland served five terms as the Dale District supervisor in Chesterfield County. In recognition of his significant impact on the community, a recreation center was renamed in his honor in May.

The community visitation will take place Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian. The committal service will be held Nov. 3 in Suffolk.

