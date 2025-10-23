Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community visitation Thursday honors longtime Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland

A community visitation will be held Thursday to honor longtime Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland, who dedicated nearly two decades to public service.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A community visitation will be held Thursday to honor longtime Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland, who dedicated nearly two decades to public service.

Local News

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors member Jim Holland dies after cancer battle

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Holland served five terms as the Dale District supervisor in Chesterfield County. In recognition of his significant impact on the community, a recreation center was renamed in his honor in May.

The community visitation will take place Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook High School.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church in Midlothian. The committal service will be held Nov. 3 in Suffolk.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

