Longtime Chesterfield Board of Supervisors member Jim Holland dies after cancer battle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — James M. "Jim" Holland, who served the Dale District on Chesterfield's Board of Supervisors for over 17 years, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Holland, 73, was the longest tenured member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors at the time of his death, serving since 2008, according to an announcement from the county. He served as both board chair and vice chair multiple times during his five-term tenure. He also represented Chesterfield on multiple regional committees, including the Richmond Region Tourism Board and the Capital Region Workforce Partnership.

“We will greatly miss Jim’s calm, deliberate and gentlemanly approach to navigating the work of the board,” stated Bermuda District Supervisor and current Board Chair Jim Ingle. “Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of serving alongside him has learned from him. Jim’s approach was always to do what he thought was best for his district and Chesterfield."

“We will appoint someone to take his seat until a special election can be held,” Ingle added, “but we will never replace Jim Holland.”

Holland was an Army veteran and certified public accountant (CPA) who taught classes at Virginia Commonwealth University. The county said he used his experience as a CPA to help guide Chesterfield through the 2008 housing crisis, and was a seasoned leader by the time the pandemic began in 2020, with others often turning to him for his guidance and wisdom.

Holland is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judith, and two adult children including a daughter, Jessica Holland Tamba, and a son, James Matthew Holland.

Chesterfield shared the following letter from Holland dated October 12, where he states, “it has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to serve you.”

Oct. 12, 2025



Dear Residents of the Dale District,



As I always say, Welcome to the Dale District Chesterfield County. It has been one of the greatest honors and privileges of my life to serve you, my friends, neighbors, and community, for more than seventeen years on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors.



During my first term of election in 2008, in the midst of the Great Recession, I focused on fiscal stewardship, leading with integrity and compassion toward my constituents. My commitment has always been to the people, to listen, to advocate, and to ensure that every voice in my district was heard.



Whether serving as Board Chairman in 2014, 2021, and 2024, or serving as Vice Chairman in 2010 and 2022, or as a member of the board my purpose was simple: to make Chesterfield County, and especially the Dale District, a better place to live, learn, work, and play.



Throughout my time in office, we witnessed together extraordinary progress in our community. We celebrated in the Dale District the rebuilding of Beulah Elementary and Falling Creek Middle schools, and the renovation of Central Library and the creation of the Beulah Recreation Center, newly renamed the James. M. Holland Recreation Complex at Beulah. The Chesterfield County Airport has continued to enhance itself and attract business in the heart of the Dale District.



Several economic development announcements since 2008 making national news include Sabra, Maruchan’s expansion, Niagara, Plenty, LEGO, Commonwealth Fusion Systems, Google, and other projects that will shape our county, provide a strong tax base, and many high-quality jobs for generations to come. These projects are just a portion of 196 economic development announcements for 18,800 new jobs and $15.1 billion in capital investment that have occurred in the county since 2008. In addition, the ability for smaller businesses to start and grow in the county was also a priority. The growth in our visitation of new and historical attractions, together with nationally recognized sports tourism attractions, has provided a destination for visitors and related hotels, and a quality of life for our citizens in their accessibility.



These accomplishments were not mine alone; they were the result of collaboration, community, and the steadfast spirit of Dale District residents. It was these efforts that gave rise in the Dale District to Ukrop Park, SwimRVA, The Diamonds at Iron Bridge, Courthouse Landing and the upcoming Cogbill Park, VCU Hospital and HCA Free-Standing Emergency Department. From Westchester Commons to Virginia State University’s Multi-Purpose Center, and so many other projects for the people since 2008, Chesterfield is in a better place today and for many years to come.



Some of my fondest memories come from time spent directly with the people of our community, meeting with constituents at local Meet and Greets, celebrating National Night Out alongside our police officers, and listening to your ideas and concerns that helped shape the Dale District’s future. I have been proud to advocate for our public safety heroes, our firefighters, police officers, and first responders, who selflessly serve and protect our families every day.



Providing a FIRST CHOICE community through excellence in public serviceIt was an honor to be appointed by every Virginia governor from Mark Warner to the present, Governor Glenn Youngkin, to serve across the Commonwealth with most recent appointed role on the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority Board. It was my privilege to represent Chesterfield County regionally on the Richmond Region Tourism Board, Capitol Region Airport Commission, Greater Richmond Partnership, PlanRVA, and Capital Region Workforce Partnership.



I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the dedicated Chesterfield County staff, whose professionalism and commitment have made it possible to turn visions into reality. Their support and hard work have been the backbone of our county’s continued success.



To the many citizens I appointed during my years of service, thank you for your dedication and commitment to the Dale District and Chesterfield County. Likewise, I am deeply grateful to my colleagues on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors for their encouragement, collaboration, and shared dedication to public service throughout my tenure. Their confidence in me in representing Chesterfield County on our Audit and Finance Committee, and roles with Virginia Association of Counties and National Association of Counties is greatly appreciated.



My journey as a public servant has been guided by my faith, my love for people, and my desire to leave things better than I found them. From my years as an Army Veteran to my service as a Certified Public Accountant and community leader, every step of my path has been anchored in service.



As I reflect on my life’s work, I am forever grateful for all the opportunities, achievements, and progress made. I give all honor and glory to God for the wisdom, guidance, and steadfast faith that sustained me. This is a peaceful passing of the torch. I encourage each of you to continue the work, serve with your whole heart, and make our world, our county, and our Dale District better every day.



To my beautiful wife Judith of 52 years, thank you for standing by my side through every season of life and leadership. You have been my rock and constant source of strength as I served the people of the Dale District. You are, and will always be, my First Lady of the Dale District.



As your Dale District Supervisor, I thank you for allowing me to serve you. May God continue to bless Chesterfield County, especially my beloved Dale District.



With heartfelt gratitude,



James M. Holland

Dale District Supervisor

Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors

