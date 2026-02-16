Mechanicsville missionary Jeremy Helwig dies after becoming critically ill while serving in Africa

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Mechanicsville community is mourning the loss of Jeremy Helwig, a missionary from the area who died in Paris after becoming critically ill while serving in Africa with his family.

Mechanicsville Christian Center shared the news in a social media post on Sunday.

Helwig grew up in the church and was serving as a missionary with his family in Africa.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. Helwig's wife, Beki, shared the following message:

"Jeremy is now with the saints of old, joyfully experiencing what it means to be absent from the body, but present with Christ. Our hearts are filled with sorrow we don’t understand. Please pray especially for our daughters. He was the greatest gift that God could have given me."

Email tributes and memories of Jeremy Helwig to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube