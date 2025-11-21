Procession held for Virginia corrections officer killed in inmate attack

ROANOKE, Va. — A fallen Virginia correctional officer received a solemn escort home this week as hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their respects.

Fellow officers at the River North Correctional Center in Roanoke, along with other law enforcement agencies, provided an escort for Jeremy Hall, who was killed in the line of duty. Officials say Hall was attacked and killed by an inmate Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Corrections and other police agencies joined in a procession from Roanoke to bring Hall's body to his hometown of Independence to be laid to rest. Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town to pay their respects as the procession passed through.

Officials say Hall was a brave man until his final moments.

"His job at the time was to protect our nursing staff who were handing out medication to inmates, and he did without question," said Chad Dotson, director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. "More people would have been hurt if not for ... certainly, Officer Jeremy Hall. I want everyone to keep saying his name. We're not gonna forget it at the Virginia Department of Corrections."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

The man accused of killing Hall has been moved to a higher-security prison in Wise County. Two other officers injured in the attack have been released from the hospital where they were treated for injuries.

