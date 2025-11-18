Virginia corrections officer killed in 'vicious attack': New information about inmate released

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) released new information into the death of Virginia Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall at River North Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The VADOC said Hall's death was the result of a "vicious attack" by inmate John Holomon Russell inside the Southwest Virginia prison.

Russell, 32, was serving a nearly 12 year prison sentence for various crimes including carjacking (Fairfax County 2017), use of a firearm in commission of a felony offense (Fairfax County 2017), and shoplifting (Albemarle 2016).

The VADOC said it was "fully cooperating" with Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles and the investigation into Hall's death.

Virginia Department of Corrections Virginia Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall (left) and inmate John Holomon Russell

"The Virginia Department of Corrections will never stop saying Officer Jeremy Hall’s name, and the people of Virginia should never forget him," VADOC Director Chad Dotson said. "As our agency and our public safety heroes at River North Correctional Center continue to process this unspeakable tragedy, please continue to keep Officer Hall’s family and friends in your hearts and minds."

Two other officers injured in the attack and have since been treated and released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.