Teen driver pleads guilty to killing cyclist in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The driver who killed one cyclist and injured another on the Osborne Turnpike in eastern Henrico County last summer pleaded guilty to three felony charges in Henrico Court on Monday.

Jeffrey Brooks, who was 18 years old when he killed cyclist Jonah Holland in August 2022, faces up to 31 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

Police said Brooks drank alcohol and ingested drugs before hitting Holland and another cyclist.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, maiming with DWI, and driving under the influence in the August 2022 crash that killed cyclist Jonah Holland.

Holland, who would have turned 50 this week, died at the scene. Her riding partner survived but suffered permanent injuries.

