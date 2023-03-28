Retired Chesterfield educator wins big on The Price is Right

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man had the chance to be featured on television across the country when he was featured on an episode of The Price is Right on Tuesday.

Jeff Ellick recently retired from Chesterfield County Schools where he worked for 34 years.

A former principal at James River High School, Ellick said he grew up watching the show as part of his daily routine.

“So I told my wife, I said penny penny. I love this show. I know the games. I know the games, Cliff Hanger, Coming and Going and Playing Go. Drew Carey, George Gray. I watched the show when Bob Barker was the host. Okay, so I said, I play these games and win these. It's not even about winning, I just want to experience that moment,“ Ellick said.

Ellick ended up winning a diamond necklace and a ski trip to Sun Valley, Idaho.

