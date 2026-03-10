Coach, mentor, and teacher "JB" Lawson earns Prince George County's top education honor

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Morris "JB" Lawson, a fourth-grade inclusion teacher at L.L. Beazley Elementary School, has been named Prince George County Public Schools' 2026 Division-Wide Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during a Prince George County School Board meeting on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Lawson has eight years of teaching experience and joined L.L. Beazley in August 2024.

He also organizes the school's science fair, mentors a student through the PAUSE program, coaches the Hopewell High School men's wrestling team, and volunteers at the local Optimists Club's Christmas tree lot.

"Prince George County is a strong and supportive community made up of dedicated students, families, teachers, and staff, and to be chosen to represent such a community is a remarkable honor," Lawson said. "This award also reflects my students and the hard work, growth, and perseverance they demonstrate each day."

Principal Carrie Woodlief said Lawson embodied the qualities of an exceptional educator.

"Dedication, compassion, professionalism, and leadership. He makes a lasting difference in the lives of his students and sets a high standard for our profession," Woodlief said.

Lawson will now represent Prince George County at the state level. He was among nine school-level Teachers of the Year recognized at the March 9 board meeting. All honorees will be celebrated at the division's annual Royal Recognition Reception at Prince George High School on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The following teachers and instructional team members were recognized as Teachers of the Year at their respective locations:



Mr. Morris “JB” Lawson - Fourth Grade Teacher, L.L. Beazley Elementary School

Ms. Tedlyn Espino - Fifth Grade Teacher, D.A. Harrison Elementary School

Ms. Rebecca Payne - Fourth Grade Teacher, Middle Road Elementary School

Ms. Stephanie Toney - Second Grade Teacher, North Elementary School

Ms. MaryEllen Flickinger - Fifth Grade Teacher, South Elementary School

Mr. Christopher Meike - History/Social Studies Teacher, Prince George Education Center

Ms. Christina Ratliff - Career & Technical Education Teacher, J.E.J. Moore Middle School

Mr. Joshua Bateson - Mathematics Teacher, N.B. Clements Jr. High School

Ms. Megan Spivey - English Teacher, Prince George High School

