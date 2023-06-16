Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID man killed after shooting inside Richmond apartment

A look at damage reports from Friday storms in Virginia
Richmond Police Crime Police Tape Night
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 19:05:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting inside an apartment on Richmond's Southside over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a shooting just before 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jazshawn Hickman of Richmond inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Hickman was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries later that night, according to police.

"Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating," a spokesperson for Richmond Police wrote.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Stop the Violence

Crime Insider conversation Unity in the Community Creating a safe summer for kids Remembering father, son killed on Graduation Day What 'Broken Men' think will help heal Richmond Richmond teachers present plan to end school gun violence

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone