Police ID man killed after shooting inside Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man killed in a shooting inside an apartment on Richmond's Southside over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a shooting just before 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jazshawn Hickman of Richmond inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

Hickman was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries later that night, according to police.

"Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating," a spokesperson for Richmond Police wrote.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.