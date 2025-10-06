What Delegate Coyner, Speaker Gilbert say they did with Jones's threatening texts in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 is learning more about what happened after Democratic Attorney General nominee Jay Jones sent threatening text messages to a Republican delegate about a former House Speaker in 2022.

The National Review was first to report that Jones texted Republican delegate Carrie Coyner saying he would "put two bullets to the head" of former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones also allegedly wished harm on Gilbert's children during a follow-up phone call.

Watch: Virginia lawmakers condemn Democratic AG nominee Jay Jones over threatening texts to GOP lawmaker

Lawmakers condemn Democratic AG nominee Jay Jones over threatening texts

The texts read:

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

Coyner responded:

"Jay- Please stop."

Jones replied:

"Lol. Ok, ok."

CBS 6 reached out to spokespeople for both Coyner and Gilbert regarding the messages.

Mike Young, spokesperson for Coyner, said she informed Gilbert about the texts after receiving them:

"At the time she received the text from Jay Jones, Delegate Coyner alerted Todd Gilbert out of concern and for him to take any action he deemed appropriate."

A spokesperson for Gilbert sent CBS 6 the following statement:



"A spokesman for the former Speaker said that, at the time, he did not see them as meeting the legal standard for a criminal act."

Friday evening, Jones' campaign shared the following statement with media outlets, apologizing for the texts.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry."

The statement continues, “I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said; I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology. Virginians deserve honest leaders who admit when they are wrong and own up to their mistakes. This was a grave mistake and I will work every day to prove to the people of Virginia that I will fight for them as Attorney General.”

CBS 6 reached out to the Norfolk Police Department asking if an investigation will be launched. We received the following statement:

"The Norfolk Police Department is aware and currently investigating further. There are no additional details available at this time."

The Virginia Capitol Police said their department has "no active investigation regarding Jay Jones at this time."

We have also contacted the Virginia State Police and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube