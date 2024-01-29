Richmond man arrested in connection to December killing of the Hollywood Buck

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond man accused of illegally killing the rare Hollywood buckin December, has been arrested and charged with a number of violations, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

36-year-old Jason Walters was arrested Sunday and now faces 19 separate wildlife violations all related to the deaths of three deer in Virginia.

One of those deer, was the Hollywood Buck, a deer that was known to roam the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood, and was a familiar presence to residents living nearby.

Bill Draper

The DWR says that ten search warrants and an investigation into Walters turned up two sets of antlers, one of which belonged to the Hollywood Buck.

Another man, 36-year-old Alan Proffitt also of Richmond, was arrested, as police believe him to be an accomplice in the killings of the deer.

In December, Walters posted pictures of himself to the Star City Whitetails Facebook page, posing with what is believed to be the Hollywood Buck, dead.

He claimed to have killed the deer in Prince Edward County using a muzzleloader, the DWR says.

After the photo made its rounds on Facebook, many members of the hunting and wildlife communities raised concerns to police as well as the DWR Law Enforcement, as they suspected that the Hollywood Buck was killed illegally.

The charges against Walters include the illegal possession of wildlife, trespassing, failing to check and tag a deer, earning a buck violation, and littering.

Major Ryan Shuler, the Deputy Chief of DWR Law Enforcement released the following statement after Walters' arrest.

“Our officers immediately began their investigation upon learning of the potential violation of Virginia’s wildlife laws. The CPOs involved in the investigation devoted countless hours to gathering evidence in this case. We appreciate the support of the Richmond and Chesterfield County police departments, as well as Hollywood Cemetery and the James River Park System in bringing the suspect to justice. The illegal killing of this deer was a blow to the community and damaged the reputation of law-abiding hunters across the Commonwealth.

Deputy Chief of DWR Law Enforcement, Major Ryan Shuler

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

