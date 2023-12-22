Investigators urge hunters to know the law after ‘Hollywood Buck’ shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) urged hunters to know the law following the illegal killing of a deer, known as "Hollywood Buck," in Richmond.

The deer, which frequented Hollywood Cemetery, Maymont, and the James River, was killed earlier this month and the person believed to have killed the animal posted photos on Facebook.

Charges are pending against that person, a DWR spokesperson said.

That person claimed he killed the buck, known for its large, unusual antlers, in Prince Edward County.

But fans of Hollywood Buck recognized it immediately and reported the incident to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“Hunters are responsible. They need to make sure they understand the laws, know the laws and where they do have permission to hunt,” DWR Conversation Police Lt. Frank Spuchesi said.

It is illegal for hunters to fire a gun in the City of Richmond.

Bow hunting is legal in the city, but there are several restrictions where hunters can hunt.

"You cannot discharge a bow unless you are elevated at least 10 feet off the ground,” Spuchesi said. “If you're 10 feet off the ground, you must have at least three continuous acres to hunt. And you're not allowed to discharge a bow within 100 yards of a building, dwelling, street, sidewalk, alley, roadway, public land or public place.”

Those restrictions make finding a legal place to bow hunt in Richmond very difficult, he said.

Spuchesi said the Hollywood Buck investigation began when someone brought a tip to Conversation Police officers.

He urged anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation to report it by calling the DWR crime line number at 1-800-237-5712 or email wildcrime@dwr.va.gov.

DWR urged hunters to use their Go Outdoors app to see all the hunting laws and regulations.

They also encouraged everyone walking in the woods - including hunters - to wear blaze orange or pink for awareness.

