Suspected Virginia interstate killer turns himself in, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

The man accused of shooting and killing another man along Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County last week turned himself in on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of shooting and killing another man along Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County last week turned himself in on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Jason Allen Glidewell II, 19, of Bracey, Virginia, was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Aug. 28 shooting along I-85 northbound at the 5-mile marker.

Sources say Glidewell turned himself in to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.

Hunter A. Bates, 20, was found shot to death in his car that had crashed off the highway on Thursday, August 28.

