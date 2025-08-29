'Armed and Dangerous': State police seek suspected Virginia interstate killer

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for help locating a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting along Interstate 85.

Jason Allen Glidewell II, 19, of Bracey, Virginia, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Thursday's shooting along Interstate 85 northbound at the 5-mile marker in Mecklenburg County.

Glidewell is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Deadly highway shooting

At approximately 3:47 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, Virginia State Police was called to Interstate 85 northbound at the 5-mile marker in Mecklenburg County.

Troopers located a Honda Civic that had gone off the right side of the road and came to rest in a culvert.

The driver, Hunter A. Bates, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to an area hospital but was later released.

Suspect vehicle sought

Glidewell is believed to have ties to both Richmond and Henrico County.

He was believed to be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with Virginia registration TFN 1004.

Virginia State Police is also looking to locate this vehicle.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting or if Glidewell and Bates knew each other.

State Police asked anyone with information to call Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962 or Virginia State Police Division 1 Dispatch at (804) 750-8758.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

