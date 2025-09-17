Loved ones remember woman killed in Henrico County crash: 'To know Jasmine was to know pure joy'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County woman killed in a crash this week is being remembered as a "truly wonderful soul."

Jasmine Woody, 26, was killed in a crash along Kain Road just before noon Tuesday.

Woody, an ODU graduate, worked with people recovering from eating disorders as a recovery care specialist at Aster Springs treatment facility.

In a statement to CBS 6, Aster Springs said Woody poured her heart into her work and that to know her was "to know pure joy."

Read the full statement from Aster Springs below:

"Jasmine was a truly wonderful soul, a beautiful spirit who lit up every room she entered. Her presence was a source of light and warmth, and she had a remarkable ability to touch the lives of everyone she met. She poured her heart into her work, and her dedication to our clients was a testament to her compassionate nature. To know Jasmine was to know pure joy. She was a pleasure to be around, and her unwavering kindness and grace left a lasting impression on us all. A true angel on earth, she will be deeply missed and forever loved. The Aster family is devastated. The world truly lost a powerful soul yesterday. Clients describe her as “she sparkled,” “hilarious,” “full of light,” “multitude of compassion,” “personable," and the best one: LOVE."

