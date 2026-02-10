Ex-booster club president pleads guilty to embezzlement in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The former president of the Hanover High School Athletic Boosters pleaded guilty to embezzlement and credit card fraud charges in Hanover Circuit Court Monday morning.

Janet Miller pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement involving $1,000 or more and felony credit card fraud involving $1,000 or more within a six-month period, according to online court records.

Prosecutors dropped a felony obtaining money by false pretense charge.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Investigators with the Hanover Sheriff's Office said they started their case on February 10, 2025 and arrested Miller 16 days later.

The charges reflect that the money was allegedly embezzled from the Hanover High boosters club on December 7, 2024.

In 2018, while working as a corrections officer in Indiana, Miller was arrested and charged with official misconduct and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. She was ultimately convicted and sentenced to two years, according to WTTV.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.