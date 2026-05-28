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Henrico man charged with gun offense after fatal shooting near restaurant

Patron 'cried and prayed' after deadly shooting outside Henrico bar
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Patron 'cried and prayed' after deadly shooting outside Henrico bar
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with a firearm offense in connection to a fatal shooting near a Henrico restaurant and bar late Friday night.

According to Henrico Police, 30-year-old James Neal Johnson is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Brook Road, near Mell J’s Bar & Grill and Wilkinson Road, around 11 p.m. on May 22.

Lavon Donelle Woodson, 44, of Henrico County, died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Seay at 804-501‑7323 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780‑1000.

Watch: Patron 'cried and prayed' after deadly shooting outside Henrico bar

Patron 'cried and prayed' after deadly shooting outside Henrico bar

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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