Police investigate fatal shooting near Henrico restaurant and bar

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near a restaurant and bar in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police have not yet released any information about the shooting, including the exact location where it took place and whether or not they're looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Police were called to the area of Mell J's Bar & Grill, along the 7500 block of Brook Road near Wilkinson Road, around 11:10 p.m. Friday, according to online emergency communications logs.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.