Former Powhatan County emergency management coordinator found guilty of child sex crimes

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan County's former emergency management coordinator was found guilty of child sex crimes on Tuesday.

James Babcock, 38, pleaded not guilty to five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship in relation to an incident that happened in March 2017. He was found guilty of all charges Tuesday morning.

Babcock was named emergency management coordinator in October 2023, according to a press release posted by the county. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the charges were filed.

Babcock will be sentenced in April.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube