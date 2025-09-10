Former Powhatan County emergency management coordinator charged with child sex crimes

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan County's former emergency management coordinator has turned himself in after being charged with child sex crimes.

James Babcock, 37, turned himself in to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, according to a news release.

He is charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory relationship. Online court records indicate the charges were first filed on Sept. 3, with each charge related to an incident that happened in March 2017.

The sheriff's office said he is being held without bond.

Babcock was named emergency management coordinator in October 2023, according to a press release posted by the county.

CBS 6 has reached out to the county regarding Babcock's employment status. The county's website lists Tom Berry as the county's interim emergency management coordinator.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

