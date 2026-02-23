Northumberland student Jaivion Henderson illustrates children's book: 'Color and imagination'

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A seventh-grader at Northumberland Middle School is being recognized for his artistic talents after illustrating a recently published children's book.

Jaivion Henderson created the original illustrations for "Odin, the Lonely Lion," a children's book written by his aunt, Quintese Kenner. Set in the vibrant landscape of the African savannah, Jaivion's artwork helped bring the story to life.

The book follows Odin, a young lion who longs to make friends with the other animals but faces rejection. Through Odin's gentle spirit and quiet bravery, young readers learn the powerful lesson of treating others how you want to be treated, no matter what others around you do.

The story explores themes of kindness, empathy, forgiveness, and the courage to be different, teaching the importance of treating others with kindness even if they have been unkind in the past.

Jaivion was honored for his accomplishment during school-wide announcements for Black History Month and also received a shout out on the school's Facebook page.



