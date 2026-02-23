Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 40  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Northumberland student Jaivion Henderson illustrates children's book: 'Color and imagination'

Jaivion Henderson's original artwork brings "Odin, the Lonely Lion" to life, following a young lion's journey of kindness and forgiveness
Northumberland student Jaivion Henderson illustrates book: 'Color and imagination'
Northumberland student Jaivion Henderson illustrates book: 'Color and imagination'
Posted
and last updated

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A seventh-grader at Northumberland Middle School is being recognized for his artistic talents after illustrating a recently published children's book.

Jaivion Henderson created the original illustrations for "Odin, the Lonely Lion," a children's book written by his aunt, Quintese Kenner. Set in the vibrant landscape of the African savannah, Jaivion's artwork helped bring the story to life.

The book follows Odin, a young lion who longs to make friends with the other animals but faces rejection. Through Odin's gentle spirit and quiet bravery, young readers learn the powerful lesson of treating others how you want to be treated, no matter what others around you do.

The story explores themes of kindness, empathy, forgiveness, and the courage to be different, teaching the importance of treating others with kindness even if they have been unkind in the past.

Jaivion was honored for his accomplishment during school-wide announcements for Black History Month and also received a shout out on the school's Facebook page.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone