Driver arrested after 2-year-old boy hit and killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy who was run over earlier this year.

According to Hopewell Police, Jacob Thomas Joseph Gerard, 44, of Stony Creek, was arrested Wednesday, and faces a felony charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

Crime Insider sources said the boy was struck while playing outside around in the evening of Monday, May 19 in the 400 block of South 19th Avenue.

The toddler later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

