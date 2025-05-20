Watch Now
2-year-old boy dies after being run over in Hopewell driveway, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was run over in his driveway in Hopewell, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Sources say this happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening. The toddler has since been pronounced dead.

The driver was known to the boy's family, according to sources.

Hopewell police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

