Remembering Jack Saunders: Richmond Law student wanted to make the world a better place

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Jack Wilson Saunders, a 23-year-old University of Richmond School of Law student, died November 7 when his motorcycle crashed into a tree along Otterdale Road near Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield County.

Saunders was raised in Midlothian and graduated from James Madison University before pursuing his law degree.

His family established the Jack Saunders Memorial Scholarship to "support future law students who share Jack's dedication and determination to make the world a better place."

"Although Jack only made it to 23 years, 308 days, he packed a lifetime of adventure and connection and friendship into his short time here," his father David Saunders wrote about his son.

David Saunders founded the Madison+Main marketing agency in Richmond and owns the Texas Inn restaurant franchise in Virginia.

"He will be remembered as a loving and sometimes mischievous son, annoying little brother, and the tallest of all the cousins. He was a friend to all. If you knew him for 10 minutes or 10 years, you had a friend in Jack. A good friend. A kind, caring, funny, smart, fiercely independent and loyal friend," David Saunders said.

Prior to law school, Jack Saunders graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies with a minor in History. He also attended Fork Union Military Academy, Manchester High School, Bailey Bridge Middle, and Alberta Smith Elementary.

"Remember the good times. Remember the laughs. Remember that smile. Remember the love and friendship. I pray that you remember him at his best," his father wrote.

Jack's family will receive visitors at Bliley's Funeral Home (3801 Augusta Avenue) on Wednesday, November 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 13, at 3 p.m. at the Brandermill Church (4500 Millridge Pkwy) in Midlothian.

In lieu of flowers, the Saunders family kindly asks that donations be made to Jack's scholarship fund.



