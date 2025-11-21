Henrico family encourages blood donations in son's memory: 'He's changed so many people's lives'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico family is encouraging the community to donate blood in honor of their late son, who was committed to raising awareness about the need to donate blood.

For James and Sue Bradley, it's the simple pastimes that can sometimes bring the most peace. A cup of tea in front of the TV serves as a sense of normalcy after the whirlwind of a year the Henrico couple has experienced.

"It's been a tough one. Well, I had two rounds of chemo," Sue said.

In the summer of 2024, Sue was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with systemic mastocytosis. According to the American Cancer Society, it's a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow.

"Then I had a bone marrow transplant," Sue said.

"She had some brain bleeds, and they had to really pump her up with platelets," James said.

But despite the difficult days cancer has caused Sue, none of it compares to the heartbreak she felt heading into this holiday season. Her son, 23-year-old Jack Wilson Saunders, died in a motorcycle accident on November 7 — a loss that's had a devastating impact on his community.

"He just started at U of R. He graduated JMU in May of this year," Sue said.

"He wanted to get into the law, to wanted to be in law as well, to do good work in the medical field," James said.

Jack's kind soul and infectiously positive outlook on life touched many.

"Guy came up to me, and I would never have recognized him, and he came up and said, you know, because of Jack, so many people, he's changed so many people's lives. They've changed the way they live their lives because of him," Sue said.

It's Jack's passion for helping that inspired his loved ones to encourage people to honor him by doing the same. His stepfather took to social media, sharing how caring and committed Jack was and the need for others to donate blood and platelets.

"He knew how important me getting blood and platelets was, which encouraged him to donate some more," James said.

His legacy is one they hope will continue to light up the lives of others.

"He loved life, and he wanted everyone to enjoy life but be kind and be good while you're living it, because life's too short," Sue said.

In honor of Jack, a memorial scholarship was created to support future law students who share his dedication and determination to make the world a better place. If you would like to contribute to that fund, click here.

