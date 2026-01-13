Car crashes into Petersburg bedroom while man slept upstairs: 'Ran straight out of the house'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg man says he feels blessed after a car drove completely into his apartment while he was sleeping upstairs.

Petersburg police, fire and EMS were called to Ivy Gates Apartments around 2:30 this afternoon for a car that had crashed into a building.

First responders found a four-door Honda Accord completely inside the downstairs bedroom, with the car not visible from the street.

Police say the driver was heading south on Sycamore Street, drove into the northbound lane and hit a telephone pole. The car then traveled back across the southbound lane, over a curb and down an embankment before driving through the apartment's sliding glass doors.

Derek Price says he was upstairs asleep when he heard the noise and ran from the apartment without knowing a car was inside downstairs.

"I kind of heard it and I rolled back over. Then the alarm started going off," Price said. "I got up, I went downstairs and I started smelling the smell of the car. Once I smelled the car I kinda took a peek over the balcony and I saw pieces of drywall and everything and insulation. I ran straight out of the house."

Watch: Cars slams into Derek Price's bedroom

Price told CBS 6 he never saw the car until his neighbors outside told him there was a car inside his downstairs apartment.

He has only lived at the apartment for the past three months.

For now his apartment is red tagged by building officials until it can be deemed safe to live in again. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be checked out.

