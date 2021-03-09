It's time to give your input for a potential casino in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- City officials are asking for your input on proposed plans to build a casino in Richmond.

Six proposals for a potential casino were submitted, according to city hall, but only one will be chosen.

The companies and locations are:

Bally’s Corporation which hopes to build at Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway in South Richmond

Golden Nugget which hopes to build at Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway in South Richmond

ONE Resort & Casino which hopes to build at Walmsley Boulevard and Interstate 95 in South Richmond

Pamunkey Indian Tribe & Reservation which hopes to build at 5000 and 5050 Commerce Road in South Richmond

Cordish Companies which hopes to build at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in North Richmond

Wind Creek Hospitality which hopes to build at 1401 Commerce Road in South Richmond

No construction will begin until voters in Richmond approve a casino referendum, which will be on the ballot this November.

Before then, the city is hosting digital workshops now through April 4 asking for public input on all of the proposals, as well as what citizens think of the general idea of having a casino in the city.

Some of the topics of input include what benefits a casino might have, what would the city do with the potential revenue and what concerns citizens might have about a casino.

You can offer your input and view more information on the project by clicking here, and then look at the city's links under "Digital Workshop 1."

If you would like to join the virtual meetings using Microsoft Teams, here is the information:

Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. - Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 804-316-9457 Phone Conference ID: 890 465 30#